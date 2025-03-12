Almost 550 Indian nationals rescued from scam centres near Myanmar-Thailand border

BANGKOK: The Indian Embassy here in close coordination with its counterpart at Yangon in neighbouring Myanmar has ensured repatriation of 549 Indians after rescuing them from scam centres operating in areas near the Myanmar-Thailand border, officials said on Wednesday.

The Indian nationals were repatriated through Mae Sot in Thailand to India on March 10 and 11 by two special flights, according to the Indian Embassy in Thailand.

“This is part of Government of India’s sustained efforts to secure release and repatriation of Indian nationals who were lured with fake job offers and were made to work in scam-centres in the neighbouring countries of Thailand,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy at Yangon said in a post on X: “In coordination with Myanmar's Union authorities and local groups, 283 Indian nationals at scam compounds in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar were released and repatriated yesterday through Mae Sot in Thailand. Strongly reiterate our advice against such job offers.”

It followed up with another post on Wednesday that pointed out how “the second batch of 266 Indian nationals from scam centres in Myawaddy were repatriated to India via Mae Sot yesterday.”

The Indian Embassy thanked “the border authorities and @IndiainThailand for seamless coordination and support” and reiterated: “We firmly advise against such job offers in the area.”