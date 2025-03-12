BJP sweeps Haryana civic polls; its seven mayoral candidates win, two in lead

CHANDIGARH: The BJP's mayoral candidates registered emphatic victories in seven municipal corporations in Haryana on Wednesday while its nominees were leading in two other civic bodies in the recently held elections.

The Congress, which was looking to turn around its electoral fortunes after suffering a defeat in the 2024 Assembly polls, had to bite the dust.

Polls to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations—Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Yamunanagar—were held on March 2.

The bypolls for the mayoral posts in Ambala and Sonipat and the elections for presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees were also held that day.

For the Panipat Municipal Corporation, polling was held on March 9 to elect the mayor and 26 councillors.

According to the results and trends available for the mayoral posts, BJP candidates registered emphatic wins in Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Sonipat, defeating their nearest Congress rivals.

The ruling party's candidates were in a comfortable lead in Yamunanagar and Panipat.

In Manesar, where municipal elections were held for the first time, Independent candidate Inderjeet Yadav won. She defeated her nearest BJP rival Sunder Lal by a margin of 2,293 votes.

In the outgoing municipal corporations, BJP had its mayors in eight of the 10 civic bodies.