Rape survivor allowed to abort 28-wk pregnancy

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has allowed a 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her seven months of pregnancy. Justice Sudesh Bansal, in his order, highlighted the potential harm to the victim’s mental health if she were compelled to give birth, emphasizing that such concerns could not be ignored. Consequently, the court directed the Superintendent of Mahila Hospital, Sanganer (Jaipur), to ensure the necessary medical arrangements for the minor’s abortion.

The survivor is scheduled to appear before the medical board on March 12, where the Superintendent has been instructed to facilitate all required procedures. In addition, the State Legal Services Authority has been directed to provide financial assistance to the victim. If the fetus is found to be alive post-abortion, the state government will bear the cost of its upbringing. In case of fetal demise, a DNA sample will be preserved for probe.

Medical experts have noted that in cases of delivery at seven months, approximately eight out of ten newborns survive. However, they cautioned that premature birth at this stage carries significant risks.