Four killed, two injured as speeding Mercedes SUV mows down pedestrians in Dehradun

According to the police, during the investigation, the police came to know that the vehicle that caused the accident was purchased from Delhi. Based on this information, a team of Dehradun Police left for Delhi at night and collected detailed information related to the vehicle. Also, a special police team has reached Chandigarh and is interrogating the vehicle owner.

The car was bearing a registration number of Chandigarh.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh said that the person was with a child while driving the car with which he met with the accident last night. "The person who was driving the car which met with an accident last night had a 10-year-old child in the car as well," he said.

Earlier, SSP Ajay Singh said, "This incident happened around 8 in the evening at the Old Mussoorie road. A speeding vehicle hit a few people, in which four people died...We have tracked down 11-12 cars in this incident. We are hoping to track down the driver of the vehicle soon..."