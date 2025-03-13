Make Aadhaar-based payment optional for MGNREGA workers: House panel

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel report has argued that Aadhaar-based payment system (APBS) for MGNREGA workers should be kept optional and alternative payment mechanisms are made available to ensure that they get their rightful wages.

The report, submitted in the Lok Sabha on the demands for grants (2025-26), said technological intervention should not be made mandatory due to operational challenges that have led to exclusions of genuine beneficiaries. The committee headed by Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka said in many instances, workers have been wrongfully removed from the system due to discrepancies between Aadhaar and job card records.

The Centre has made ABPS mandatory from January 1, 2024. “The ABPS facilitates direct transfer of wages to bank accounts of unskilled workers under MGNREGA, even in cases where beneficiaries frequently change bank accounts or fail to update their new account details with the concerned programme officer,” the report said.

“Therefore, the Committee recommended that the department of rural development ensure that the ABPS remains optional and that alternative payment mechanisms are made available. This would ensure that workers without Aadhaar or those facing biometric authentication issues continue to receive their wages without compromising their wages.”

In another proposal, the committee said that number of guaranteed working days under MGNREGA should be increased to at least 150 days from the current 100 days. “The need of the hour is to further diversify the nature of works under MGNREGA in such a manner and through such mechanisms that could also propel the number of guaranteed working days under MGNREGA to 150 days.”

The panel also recommended that West Bengal receive its rightful dues for all eligible years, except for the year under dispute in court. Also, the pending payments must be released without delay to ensure that ongoing rural development projects are not stalled.