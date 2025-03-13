Punjab Congress leaders bat for micro-management plan at meeting in Delhi

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress leaders in a meeting at the new AICC headquarters in Delhi batted for a micro-management plan and stressed on the need to strengthen the organisation at the grassroot levels to expose the AAP-led Punjab government.

After the Punjab political affairs committee meeting, Bhupesh Baghel, the Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, said there was an exodus in AAP in the state.

He also added that its boat was about to sink.

"We discussed ways to strengthen the organisation at the grassroot level, according to the AICC's directions. The Congress is very strong in Punjab, but there is a need for micro-management. We gave a message of making the party strong and everyone spoke freely," he said.

He said the leaders from Punjab would meet on March 18 and again later this month.