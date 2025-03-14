Bengaluru to host BJP national executive council meet

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to hold its National Executive Council meeting in Bengaluru between April 18 and 20, sources said. According to party insiders, the decision to hold the meeting in Bengaluru carries significant symbolism for the BJP’s Mission South project.

“This could indicate the party’s shift in electoral strategy towards South India, with a focused effort on solidifying its base in states like Karnataka, where the Congress is in power now,” a senior BJP leader told this newspaper.

Also on the agenda is announcing a new party president, sources said, adding that the new chief may be from South India, adding that female leaders may have an edge, in line with the party’s policy of promoting women’s participation in politics — from organisational roles to governance.

BJP’s Andhra unit chief Daggubati Purandeswari is among the women leaders being considered. The other names doing the rounds include Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupendra Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also in the race are Dr Sudha Yadav, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, and Arun Kumar. There is also speculation about Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju, along with Sanjay Joshi and Ram Madhav being considered for the top party post.