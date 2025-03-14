India's first homegrown aerosol lidar to help IMD accurately predict weather, air pollution

BHUBANESHWAR: In a major technological breakthrough, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed India's first indigenous aerosol lidar, which will help in climate monitoring and significantly enhance air pollution detection.

An aerosol lidar system uses light detection and ranging (lidar) to remotely sense and profile atmospheric aerosols, providing information on their concentration, distribution, and properties, crucial for studying their impact on climate and air quality.

Developed by the Dehradun-based Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE), a unit of DRDO, this aerosol lidar is the second of its kind in the world and a major import substitute, being cheaper and more compact.

India, currently the third most polluted country in the world, has long needed advanced tools to monitor aerosols, air pollutants, and atmospheric changes.

The new aerosol lidar will fill this crucial gap and allow the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to analyse the vertical distribution of aerosols and clouds.