Police constable among three killed as speeding car crashes into police 'naka' in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: Three people, including a police constable and a home guard volunteer, were killed on Friday when a speeding car rammed into a police 'naka' here at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border, police said.

A 30-year-old on the way to his native place for Holi also died in the accident that happened in the early hours on Friday when vehicles were being checked at the police roadblock, they said.

"At the time of the incident, checking of vehicles was going on at Chandigarh-Zirakpur barrier when this car came at high speed and hit them," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaswinder Singh told PTI over the phone.

"A constable on duty at the 'naka', a home guard volunteer and one civilian have died in the incident," he said.

The speeding car came from the Zirakpur side when it rammed into the 'naka', hitting the cops and the civilian. The driver of the offending car has been arrested, he said.