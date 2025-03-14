Unidentified assailants shoot at former Congress MLA in Himachal's Bilaspur

BILASPUR: Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants at his home in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, police said on Friday and added a manhunt had been launched to nab the accused.

Thakur and his personal security officer were injured in the attack.

Thakur, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg, was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla while his personal security officer was admitted to AIIMS, Bilaspur.

Taking serious note of the attack, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a video statement, "I spoke to Bamber Thakur and urged him to go to AIIMS but he wished to be treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College The deputy commissioner has been instructed to do the needful."

Directions have been issued to erect road barricades to nab the accused, he added.

Thakur and several others were sitting in the courtyard of his wife's government accommodation when four people came in and opened fire.

According to a witness, the attackers fired about 12 rounds.