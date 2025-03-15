Srinagar Diary | Human-animal conflict on the rise in J&K

Human-animal conflicts are claiming lives every month in Jammu and Kashmir. Thirty two people died and 269 were injured In the past two years in the UT. As per data, 2023-24 saw 16 deaths and 124 getting injured, while 2024-25 recorded 16 fatalities and 145 injuries. North Kashmir, comprising Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, is the most affected. The wildlife department blames encroachment on animal habitats, construction in or near forest areas, increasing dog population (which attract leopards) and the affinity of leopards to breed closer to human settlements for the rise in animal attacks.
Rs 18,000-crore worth land encroached in UT
J&K’s Health and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo informed the assembly during the ongoing budget session that land worth I18,000 crore has been encroached upon in Jammu. In response to a query by an MLA, the minister revealed that 17,27,241 Kanals and 8 Marlas land (2,15,905 acres) were illegally encroached upon across J&K and the government has so far retrieved 15,39,662 Kanal and 15.5 Marla land (1,92,457 acres). “The eviction process has been initiated as per the relevant rules for retrieval of the remaining land. The tentative value of the land under encroachment is Rs 18,049 crore,” the minister said. She admitted that state land has been encroached at many place and government has swung into action to retrieve it from encroachers.
Rs 10,516-cr investment made in J&K since 2019
An investment of Rs 10,516 crore has been made in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5, 2019. Minister in-charge Industries & Commerce Surinder Choudhary made the statement in the assembly during the ongoing budget session. Of the total, an investment of over Rs 3,407 crore has been made in Kashmir and Rs 7,108 crore in Jammu. After abrogation of Article 370, centre has been actively working to attract both foreign and domestic investments to J&K.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com