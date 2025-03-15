Srinagar Diary | Human-animal conflict on the rise in J&K

Rs 18,000-crore worth land encroached in UT

J&K’s Health and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo informed the assembly during the ongoing budget session that land worth I18,000 crore has been encroached upon in Jammu. In response to a query by an MLA, the minister revealed that 17,27,241 Kanals and 8 Marlas land (2,15,905 acres) were illegally encroached upon across J&K and the government has so far retrieved 15,39,662 Kanal and 15.5 Marla land (1,92,457 acres). “The eviction process has been initiated as per the relevant rules for retrieval of the remaining land. The tentative value of the land under encroachment is Rs 18,049 crore,” the minister said. She admitted that state land has been encroached at many place and government has swung into action to retrieve it from encroachers.

Rs 10,516-cr investment made in J&K since 2019

An investment of Rs 10,516 crore has been made in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5, 2019. Minister in-charge Industries & Commerce Surinder Choudhary made the statement in the assembly during the ongoing budget session. Of the total, an investment of over Rs 3,407 crore has been made in Kashmir and Rs 7,108 crore in Jammu. After abrogation of Article 370, centre has been actively working to attract both foreign and domestic investments to J&K.

