Vadodara crash: Mob demands execution of accused Rakshit as one-day remand expires

AHMEDABAD: The law student Rakshit Chaurasia, who was involved in the Vadodara car crash, was on Saturday taken to the accident spot for a crime scene recreation by the police.

At 11:15 p on March 13, a speeding Rakshit Chaurasia drove his car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring seven others.

Earlier, a Vadodara court sent Chaurasia to one day police custody.

The police dragged the accused to the crime spot under heavy security. He was seen limping. A mob swarmed the area and demanded his execution.

"Hand him over—we’ll serve justice!" the crowd shouted.

DCP Panna Momaya said, "The accused was produced in a court for remand, and as per the order, a one-day remand was secured."

"During this period, we conducted a reconstruction of the crime scene, recorded statements, and examined who he interacted with. His samples have been sent to the forensic lab for further analysis."

"The accused remains in custody, and necessary actions are underway. If additional remand is needed, we will request an extension," Momaya added.

After the crash, a heavily intoxicated Rakshit lost consciousness before erupting into shouts of “another round…,” as caught on video. In the footage, he also repeatedly calls out the name “Nikita,” adding another twist to the incident.

"We were heading to Nizampura from Kishan Wadi Gadheda Market after celebrating Holika Dahan at a friend’s house," the accused, Rakshit Chaurasia, told local media.

"My friend was dropping me off at my room when the accident happened. The car was in sports mode, and I wasn’t familiar with driving an automatic vehicle."

"The car was speeding a little—around 50 to 60 kmph. Suddenly, the airbag deployed, and I lost visibility. I don’t know what happened next," Chaurasia claimed.