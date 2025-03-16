Bharatmala project fraud sparks Assembly uproar in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: An alleged corruption scandal in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Bharatmala highway project has triggered a political storm in Chhattisgarh, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress acknowledging the possibility of large-scale fraud in its execution.

The Bharatmala Pariyojana, approved by the Centre in 2017, aims to enhance logistical efficiency and connectivity across the country, including tribal areas, aspirational districts, and Maoist-affected regions.

Sources privy to the developments revealed that the corruption in the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor under the Bharatmala project came to light after Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, acting on a report by the vigilance division of the National Highways Authority of India, alerted the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

There are unverified claims that the alleged irregularities in land acquisition compensation for the project have benefitted leaders from both the BJP and the Congress.

Expressing concerns, Leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. Congress leaders even staged a walkout during the ongoing state Assembly session in protest.