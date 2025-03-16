Nation

One injured as drunk driver crashes car into two-wheelers in Maharashtra's Sangli

Patil, a resident of Atpadi taluka, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car into two-wheelers
The car driver sustained injuries to his hand after his vehicle overturned following the crash
The car driver sustained injuries to his hand after his vehicle overturned following the crash Express Illustrations
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: One person was injured after a man allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol hit two motorcycles in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the Sangli-Khotwadi Road on Saturday night, an official from the Sangli rural police said.

He said that the car driver, Nilesh Patil (31), who runs a jewellery shop, was nabbed after he tried to flee the scene.

Patil, a resident of Atpadi taluka, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car into two-wheelers, the official said.

He said one of the motorcyclists was injured, while Patil also sustained injuries to his hand as the car overturned after the crash.

A case was registered against Patil, and he was issued a notice and let off, the official said.

Accident
Drunk driving

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com