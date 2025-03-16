Pakistan-based don claims responsibility for attack on social media influencer's house in Jalandhar

CHANDIGARH: A "grenade" was hurled at the house of social media influencer Navdeep Sandhu in Raipur Rasoolpur village, Jalandhar, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Pakistan-based don Shehzad Bhatti claimed responsibility for the attack and warned that five more people would be "targeted."

In a video, Bhatti alleged that Sandhu had made objectionable comments against the Muslim community on social media, insulting Islam, the Kaaba, and the Prophet. "If he survives, we shall strike again, and he is not alone. There were five people, and they thought we forgot. I thank both brothers, Zeeshan Akhtar (an accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case) and Happy Passia (a US-based Punjab gangster with terror links). He (Passia) also supported me," Bhatti said.

Bhatti further issued a warning, saying, "If they do not want bloodshed and want to maintain a peaceful atmosphere, they should be arrested. I will give their photographs and names; then I shall not do anything. But if they are not arrested, then whatever consequences I might face, I shall destroy them in a way that their seven generations would remember."