BJP sees red, questions Piketty’s role in Telangana caste survey committee

NEW DELHI: A day after launching an attack on the Karnataka Congress government over its decision to allocate 4% reservation to Muslim contractors in government projects, the BJP on Sunday hit out at the Congress government in Telangana over its decision to engage French economist Thomas Piketty to analyse the state’s recent caste survey.

BJP IT-cell chief Amit Malviya was quick to criticise the Congress-led Telangana government, questioning the wisdom of enlisting a foreign economist to handle such sensitive demographic data.

“The Congress-led Telangana government has enlisted French economist Thomas Piketty to analyse and interpret data from the recent caste survey in the state. Is it wise to entrust sensitive demographic data to a foreigner?” Malviya asked in a post, questioning, “Were there no qualified Indian experts capable of handling this task? What explains this eagerness to expose our social fabric to external influences, allowing outsiders to dissect our divisions and potentially fuel discord with their subjective interpretations?”