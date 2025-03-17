Prohibitory order imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur over assault of Hmar tribal leader

Emphasising the urgent need to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents, the order prohibited unauthorised processions or unlawful assemblies of five or more persons.

It also banned the carrying of arms or instruments that can be used as weapons, including sticks, rods and stones.

According to police, protesters have been attempting to enforce a shutdown in the town, urging shops to close immediately.

Groups of men carrying sticks were also seen patrolling the streets, trying to impose the shutdown.

There have been reports of stone pelting by mobs in some areas, they said.

According to officials, general secretary Richard Hmar of Hmar Inpui, one of the apex bodies of the tribe, was attacked by a group of men inside the VK Montessori complex at Zenhang Lamka around 7. 30pm on Sunday.

Strongly condemning the incident, Hmar Inpui issued a statement demanding that the perpetrators be handed over immediately and warned that failure to comply would result in it taking "its own course of action."

Sources alleged that Richard Hmar was driving a vehicle which almost hit a two-wheeler rider.

This led to a brief altercation that ultimately resulted in the assault.