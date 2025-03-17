Union Education Minister promises full support to Class 11 girl from Bihar to pursue her dream to become doctor

PATNA: Khushboo Kumari, a class 11 student at a college in Bihar, received an unexpected phone call from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday. The minister not only assured her admission into science stream, but also promised to provide full support to fulfil her dream to become a doctor.
“It was unbelievable for a poor girl like me to hear from union education minister. He was so polite that I could not believe that the man on the other side was the union minister,” a delighted Khushboo said.
Khushboo had shared her struggles on social media on March 8, Women's Day. Her father, Upendra Rai, a milkman by profession, had expressed his inability to afford the expenses incurred on her studies as a student of Biology.
As a result, she got admission in Arts steam at a Danapur based college, on the outskirts of the state capital.
“I had secured 399 out of 500 in my class 10 exam. Yet I could not get admission in science stream. I was forced by my parents to take admission in Arts stream instead of science,” she said, while narrating the parents’ inability to afford expenses on her studies in science stream.
Khushboo, the youngest among the five siblings of Upendra Rai, reluctantly decided to follow the diktat of her parents as her brothers had obtained more than 400 marks in class 10 examination and they were allowed to pursue their studies in the science stream that they opted for.
“But I was not so lucky and missed to cross 400 marks by a whisker, which enraged my parents,” she revealed.
Union minister Pradhan told Khushboo that he had already spoken to Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar and senior officials of Danapur to take necessary steps in this regard.
“I expressed my gratitude to the union minister before he disconnected the phone line,” Khushboo, who lives with her parents at Hetanpur village under Danapur sub-division, told this reporter on Monday.
Khushboo’s father Upendra Rai and mother Chunakshi Devi got elated over union minister’s promise to provide all sorts of assistance to their youngest daughter, who cherished the dream of becoming a doctor.
“If things move on expected lines, she will be able to fulfil her dream to become a doctor,” Upendra Rai, who runs his family by selling milk, said.
Chunakshi Devi too corroborated her husband’s statement, saying ‘It is like a dream come true for Khushboo, who was a bit annoyed with them over their decision.
“Our economic condition didn’t allow Khushboo to pursue her career as a doctor. But things will improve in the days to come as both the union minister and district authorities have assured to assist her in pursuing her career as a doctor.
Rai, a father of three sons and two daughters, recalled that union minister suggested Khushboo to start preparations for NEET to be eligible for admission in a medical college.
“Khushboo is more serious about her studies after listening to the union minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” he revealed.
Chunakshi Devi said that Pradhan encouraged Khushboo and asked her to pursue her ambition to become a doctor. He also appreciated Khushboo’s determination and commitment for achieving her goal in life.
When contacted, Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that the district administration would ensure Khushboo to get admission in science stream in a college of her choice.
“Formalities in this regard will be completed at the time of her admission,” he added.
Officers posted in Danapur sub-division are already on the job. “The administration will bear the expenses on the girl’s education,” the DM said, adding that there were provisions for helping such students.
Khushboo’s cousin Sipin Kumar, said that an officer from Danapur visited their house to take Khushboo to the DM’s office on Sunday.
Khushboo, who suddenly became a cynosure of all eyes, said, “I am thankful to union minister and authorities concerned for listening to my tale of woes and lending their support.”
Confidence was writ large on Khushboo’s face after getting assurances from union minister. “I will become a doctor one day,” she said.
Hetanpur village, a part of Diara (riverine belt), is mostly inhabited by people belonging to Yadavs (the caste RJD chief Lalu Prasad belongs to).
Yadavs constitute nearly 14.27% of the state’s population and are dominant among OBCs.