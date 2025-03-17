Union Education Minister promises full support to Class 11 girl from Bihar to pursue her dream to become doctor

PATNA: Khushboo Kumari, a class 11 student at a college in Bihar, received an unexpected phone call from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday. The minister not only assured her admission into science stream, but also promised to provide full support to fulfil her dream to become a doctor.

“It was unbelievable for a poor girl like me to hear from union education minister. He was so polite that I could not believe that the man on the other side was the union minister,” a delighted Khushboo said.

Khushboo had shared her struggles on social media on March 8, Women's Day. Her father, Upendra Rai, a milkman by profession, had expressed his inability to afford the expenses incurred on her studies as a student of Biology.

As a result, she got admission in Arts steam at a Danapur based college, on the outskirts of the state capital.

“I had secured 399 out of 500 in my class 10 exam. Yet I could not get admission in science stream. I was forced by my parents to take admission in Arts stream instead of science,” she said, while narrating the parents’ inability to afford expenses on her studies in science stream.