Centre drops National Tourism Policy, focuses on existing initiatives

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism has decided to shelve the proposed National Tourism Policy, which aimed to position India among the top five global travel destinations by 2030. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that while the ministry had been working on drafting the policy to keep up with the latest developments in the sector, a separate policy is "not envisaged at this point in time."

Shekhawat, in a written reply to DMK MP Ganapathy Rajkumar P, stated that key elements and action areas from the draft policy have already been incorporated into existing schemes and guidelines. "In due course of time, elements and action areas highlighted in the draft policy document have been suitably incorporated in all the schemes and guidelines, and the ministry is open to continuous engagement with all stakeholders. In view of this, a separate tourism policy is not envisaged at this point in time," he said.

The draft policy, which was released for public feedback in January 2022, included provisions such as a mobile phone application for e-tourist visas, direct air connectivity with major overseas markets, and special tourism zones to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism development. However, Shekhawat said that the current priority is to strengthen and effectively implement ongoing initiatives rather than introduce a separate policy. "At present, the focus remains on strengthening and effectively implementing these ongoing initiatives rather than formulating a separate policy document. The ministry continues to monitor the evolving needs of the tourism sector and remains open to further enhancements in alignment with national priorities and stakeholder inputs," his reply read.

The government continues to support the tourism sector through various schemes such as Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive), Dekho Apna Desh, and Chalo India. These initiatives address key areas including tourism promotion, industry competitiveness, sustainability, skill development, and infrastructure growth. Shekhawat also highlighted that the ministry is closely working with central ministries, states, union territories, and the hospitality industry to ensure the sector's growth.