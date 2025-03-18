Mumbai Diary | Pawar advocates rotational LoP formula

In the recent state assembly polls, as none of the opposition parties got the requisite 10% seats in the 288-member strong assembly to lay claim on the constitutional post of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), the Opposition is citing past instances where, in situations similar to this, the Speaker can appoint the LoP even though the numbers are not there. In this scenario, NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar is advocating for a rotational formula for appointment of the LoP, where the three major opposition parties – Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP(SP) – can all hold the office for an equal duration of 1.5 years.
Congress chief refuses to clear past dues
After former Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole left behind an over Rs 50-lakh burden of unpaid bills for newly appointed Pradesh Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, the incumbent refused to clear the bills that he had not approved. Clarifying his stand, Sapkal told office staffers and party functionary that he, as the state Congress president will not make payments for old, unpaid bills and dues. He said pasty expenses that were incurred following his appointment, will be cleared by him in due time but unpaid bills from the tenure of the former chief were not his concern.
Speculations over Fadnavis’ ‘missing’ aide
Earlier, BJP leader Prasad Lad was a constant fixture next to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; accompanying him at most occasion like his shadow. Currently, Lad seems conspicuously missing from the political scene. It was reported recently that Lad had told press that he would meet Uddhav Thackeray ‘as an emissary of Fadnavis’ and pursue him to join the Grand Alliance. This, however, was met with rebuke from party bigwigs. Lad then blamed the media for twisting his words. But this failed to convince the leadership. Since then Prasad Lad has been missing from Fadnavis’s side with speculations on over his equation with the party.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com