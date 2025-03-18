Mumbai Diary | Pawar advocates rotational LoP formula

In the recent state assembly polls, as none of the opposition parties got the requisite 10% seats in the 288-member strong assembly to lay claim on the constitutional post of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), the Opposition is citing past instances where, in situations similar to this, the Speaker can appoint the LoP even though the numbers are not there. In this scenario, NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar is advocating for a rotational formula for appointment of the LoP, where the three major opposition parties – Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP(SP) – can all hold the office for an equal duration of 1.5 years.

Congress chief refuses to clear past dues

After former Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole left behind an over Rs 50-lakh burden of unpaid bills for newly appointed Pradesh Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, the incumbent refused to clear the bills that he had not approved. Clarifying his stand, Sapkal told office staffers and party functionary that he, as the state Congress president will not make payments for old, unpaid bills and dues. He said pasty expenses that were incurred following his appointment, will be cleared by him in due time but unpaid bills from the tenure of the former chief were not his concern.