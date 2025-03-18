‘Railways on ventilator,’ Opposition slams Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Monday came down heavily on the railways ministry in the Lok Sabha, saying making Instagram reels will not help the railway which is on a ‘ventilator’ due to poor management of the government.

Participating in the debate on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26, Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad said claims that the rail budget was a “record breaking” measure were wrong and it was in fact a failed budget. She argued that railways’ financial condition remains weak and is effectively on ‘ventilator support’. Gaikwad asked if the railways, like other PSUs, would also end up with the ruling party’s friends.

The ‘kavach’ safety system, designed to prevent accidents, was being misused by the minister for image protection rather than passenger safety, she alleged. Opposition MPs including, Asaduddin Owaisi, pointed to the rise in train accidents and overcrowding in general compartments.

Owaisi also cited an RTI reply from 2023 that indicated 1.5 lakh vacancies in the safety category. He also sought the government to enumerate the actual strength of RPF personnel against the sanctioned strength.

He also questioned the minister on posting reels about a handful of sleek new trains, claiming a master class in management when people have been crushed to death in the national capital. “This is not transformation but a distraction where the government has an expertise, and the people of the country is paying a price for this,” he said.