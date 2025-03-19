Madhya Pradesh boat capsize: Bodies of six victims recovered; search on for teenage girl

SHIVPURI: The authorities on Wednesday recovered the bodies of six persons, including three children, who drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, while search was on to trace a teenage girl, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the boat was carrying 15 persons to a temple located on the island in Matatila dam under Khaniyadhana police station limits, police officials said.

While eight persons were rescued with the help of villagers, seven others went missing in the water, they said.

Pichhore's Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Sharma said the rescue operations were carried out throughout the night and the bodies of six missing persons were recovered till Wednesday afternoon.