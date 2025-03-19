Priest, associates booked for obstructing Scheduled Caste woman's wedding in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A priest and two of his associates have been booked by the district revenue police for caste-based discrimination in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.
Reports have emerged from Kathur village in the Maniyarsyun Patti area of Pauri district, where a Scheduled Caste woman's wedding faced obstruction from members of the Brahmin community.
Allegations have surfaced that the temple priest, fearing that the Scheduled Caste family might hold the wedding at the temple, took the drastic step of locking the 'Yagyashala' (where marriage was supposed to be solemnised).
Following the revelation, local authorities sprang into action to address the situation and uphold the rights of the community involved.
Citing concerns over caste discrimination, the authorities have recognized the sensitivity of the case and have immediately transferred the investigation to the civil police for further scrutiny.
A local source stated, "The priest acted out of concern that a Scheduled Caste family would conduct their daughter's wedding in the temple." This incident has raised significant concerns about caste discrimination and has sparked outrage among community members.
According to the sources from revenue police , Nakul Dass, the father of the bride, from Kathur village, submitted a complaint to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate alleging discrimination against his family during his daughter's wedding. "My daughter’s engagement was arranged with a young man from Bedgaon," he stated in his letter.
Due to financial constraints, Dass explained that they decided to hold the wedding at the Adishakti Maa Bhuvaneshwari Temple in Sanguda Bilkhet. "When we requested to unlock the temple, we were met with verbal abuse and derogatory remarks associated with our caste," he added.
Following the intervention of the revenue police, the temple door was finally opened, enabling the wedding to proceed as scheduled. In response to the incident, District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan has ordered that the case be transferred to the regular police for further investigation. This incident has sparked significant concerns regarding caste-based discrimination in the region.