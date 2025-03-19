Priest, associates booked for obstructing Scheduled Caste woman's wedding in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A priest and two of his associates have been booked by the district revenue police for caste-based discrimination in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

Reports have emerged from Kathur village in the Maniyarsyun Patti area of Pauri district, where a Scheduled Caste woman's wedding faced obstruction from members of the Brahmin community.

Allegations have surfaced that the temple priest, fearing that the Scheduled Caste family might hold the wedding at the temple, took the drastic step of locking the 'Yagyashala' (where marriage was supposed to be solemnised).

Following the revelation, local authorities sprang into action to address the situation and uphold the rights of the community involved.

Citing concerns over caste discrimination, the authorities have recognized the sensitivity of the case and have immediately transferred the investigation to the civil police for further scrutiny.