BJP MLA offers land to speed up long-pending college project in MP's Bhind

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP MLA from Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh has offered to donate land for establishing a college – whose establishment remains a distant dream despite being announced by the state’s chief minister Mohan Yadav over a year ago.

On March 6, 2024, while addressing an agricultural and cooperatives meet in Bhind district, the CM had announced opening a new college in Nayagaon area of Bhind assembly constituency.

With the announcement yet to be actualised on the ground over a year later, the third-time local BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah raised the issue during the question hour in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

“The announcement to open the new college was made on March 6, 2024, but nothing has happened on it more than a year later. My assembly constituency neighbours UP and is partially urban and partially rural. There are 70 villages whose youngsters don’t have a college in the vicinity. Why isn’t an announcement being made to start the college from next academic session,” Kushwah questioned.

Responding to his own party MLA’s queries, the higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “In the past opening new colleges without proper preparations has led to problems related to resources and adequate space. The process is underway on the CM’s announcement that we've written to the Bhind district collector for adequate land, once we get it, there will not be problems in starting the new college.”

The MLA responded back saying, “You at least announce that the new college will be ready in the new session, the land will be given by me. I’ll give you government land and if that isn’t there, I will donate private land for the college, but you at least announce the start of the new college from the next session.”