Farmers protest: Industrialists welcome highway reopening; unions to hold nationwide dharnas

CHANDIGARH: The arrest of farmer leaders and the eviction of protesting farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders has sparked mixed reactions. While farmers staged statewide protests, traders, industrialists, and commuters largely welcomed the move, citing economic losses due to prolonged road blockades.
Following the eviction, Haryana Police began dismantling cemented barricades at the Shambhu border on Thursday morning. These barriers had been erected last year to prevent farmers from Punjab from marching towards Delhi as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.
JCB machines were deployed to remove concrete blocks and clear the Shambhu-Ambala road, which had remained closed for over a year. Temporary structures and stages set up by the protesters were also dismantled as part of the clearance operation.
Meanwhile, Haryana Police issued notices to farmer leaders Jasmeet Singh and Tejveer Singh, summoning them to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday. The SIT is investigating cases registered against them last year. The notice warned that failure to comply would result in legal action.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has called on farmer unions across the country to unite, warning that governments will continue to suppress farmer protests while favouring corporate interests. Similarly, Satnam Singh Pannu, president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, criticised the police action, stating that instead of bringing ‘change’ (badlaav), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was engaging in ‘politics of revenge’ (badle ki rajniti).
Industrialists expressed relief, stating that reopening highways would revive the economy and boost tourism. They claimed that the year-long blockade had caused severe economic losses and disrupted daily life.
Sources indicate that the crackdown followed pressure from Ludhiana traders, who warned AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal that continued protests could impact the party’s prospects in the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election.
Many farmers detained from Khanauri have been held at a location in Pattran, while those arrested from Mohali and the Shambhu border were shifted to Patiala Central Jail.
In Gurdaspur, farmers protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office for three days dispersed quietly on Thursday morning after police warned of mass arrests. Meanwhile, in Bathinda, police detained farmers near Jeeda toll plaza.
Internet services in Sangrur and Patiala districts remained suspended.
Intensifying their agitation, farmers in Punjab and Haryana have announced plans to stage protests outside Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices across both states, aimed at pressing for their pending demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), farm loan waivers, and compensation for crop losses.
Farmers' unions have announced a peaceful yet resolute demonstrations, stressing that their demands remain unfulfilled despite several rounds of talks with the government. Meanwhile, security has been tightened across various districts to prevent any untoward incidents.
The protests are part of a larger agitation for long-term policy changes and financial support to secure farmers' livelihoods. Leaders have urged authorities to address their concerns promptly to avoid further escalation.
The protesting farmers, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had been camping at the Shambhu (Shambhu-Ambala) and Khanauri (Sangrur-Jind) borders since 13 February last year, when their march to Delhi was halted by security forces.