Farmers protest: Industrialists welcome highway reopening; unions to hold nationwide dharnas

CHANDIGARH: The arrest of farmer leaders and the eviction of protesting farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders has sparked mixed reactions. While farmers staged statewide protests, traders, industrialists, and commuters largely welcomed the move, citing economic losses due to prolonged road blockades.

Following the eviction, Haryana Police began dismantling cemented barricades at the Shambhu border on Thursday morning. These barriers had been erected last year to prevent farmers from Punjab from marching towards Delhi as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.

JCB machines were deployed to remove concrete blocks and clear the Shambhu-Ambala road, which had remained closed for over a year. Temporary structures and stages set up by the protesters were also dismantled as part of the clearance operation.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police issued notices to farmer leaders Jasmeet Singh and Tejveer Singh, summoning them to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday. The SIT is investigating cases registered against them last year. The notice warned that failure to comply would result in legal action.