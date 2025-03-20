Uttarakhand: 6 GB Pant University officials dismissed over ragging

DEHRADUN: Six officials of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar have been relieved of their duties after a youth was subjected to humiliation on the campus.

Officials at the university had reportedly asked the man to sit down like a ‘murga’ (rooster).

Acting on the recommendation of the vice-chancellor, the additional chief personnel officer has removed the additional director of administration, the security officer, the vigilance officer and three assistant security officers from their positions.

Kichha Assembly’s Congress MLA, Tilak Raj Behar, has shared videos and photos on his Facebook page that show the youth being thrashed. In the video, the man could be seen kneeling down to appear like a ‘rooster’.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Behar shared, “This matter is extremely serious. A security officer has no right to humiliate anyone in this manner.” He described the assault as “unacceptable”.