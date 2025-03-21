Punjab farmers' unions refuse to attend meeting called by government; say 'conditions unfavourable'

CHANDIGARH: A day after receiving an invitation from the government for talks, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan (BKU Ugrahan) on March 21 did not participate in the scheduled talks, creating a 'trust deficit’ between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab Government and the farmers unions.

The farmers cited unfavourable conditions for not participating in the meeting and laid down three key demands before engaging in dialogue with the government.

Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan (BKU Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan declined to participate in the scheduled meeting.

Ugrahan once again reiterated that farmers are not running away from talks and added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann should be present in the meeting.

He also said all arrested farmers and leaders should be released immediately, their belongings should be returned and compensation should be provided for damage to property.

Referring to a previous meeting with the Chief Minister on March 3, which was abruptly cut short when Chief Minister Mann walked out, he said, "Given these circumstances, it is important to determine whether a meeting is even appropriate. While dialogue is necessary for resolution, it must be ensured that a conducive environment exists between the government and public organizations.’’