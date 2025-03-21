Punjab farmers' unions refuse to attend meeting called by government; say 'conditions unfavourable'

CHANDIGARH: A day after receiving an invitation from the government for talks, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan (BKU Ugrahan) on March 21 did not participate in the scheduled talks, creating a 'trust deficit’ between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab Government and the farmers unions.
The farmers cited unfavourable conditions for not participating in the meeting and laid down three key demands before engaging in dialogue with the government.
Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan (BKU Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan declined to participate in the scheduled meeting.
Ugrahan once again reiterated that farmers are not running away from talks and added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann should be present in the meeting.
He also said all arrested farmers and leaders should be released immediately, their belongings should be returned and compensation should be provided for damage to property.
Referring to a previous meeting with the Chief Minister on March 3, which was abruptly cut short when Chief Minister Mann walked out, he said, "Given these circumstances, it is important to determine whether a meeting is even appropriate. While dialogue is necessary for resolution, it must be ensured that a conducive environment exists between the government and public organizations.’’
"The police action sparked protests yesterday leading to further arrests of more farmers, including those demonstrating outside Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices. The Punjab Government extended invitations to the SKM for talks while this was happening,’’ he said.
Ugrahan said that the individuals present at the sites were detained, their belongings were discarded in fields and some possessions were stolen. He also highlighted the plight of detained farmers, claiming that their tractor-trailers, luggage and electronic appliances remained unattended.
"We are yet to ascertain the whereabouts of how many of its leaders have been arrested. We demand the immediate release of all detained leaders and the return of their confiscated property,” Ugrahan added.
The decision follows the police action on March 19, during which leaders from the Shambhu and Kanauri Morcha protests were arrested, and the protesters were forcibly evicted from the sites by police forces.
Given these concerns, he reiterated the decision not to participate in today’s meeting. However, the group reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue, stating that it was open to talks once the conditions were met.
The organization has announced a day-long demonstration in Chandigarh on March 26 and has requested the government to allocate a protest site.
Meanwhile, senior SKM leader and chief of BKU (Lakhowal) Harinder Singh Lakhowal echoed the same views and said, "We are not having any meeting with the government. They should create a positive atmosphere and clear the trust deficit to have talks. The detained leaders should be released with immediate effect and the belongings of the farmers should be returned. On March 28 the farmers will protest at district headquarters and on March 24 we will hold district-wise meetings.’’
SKM non-political leader Guramneet Singh Mangat accused the government of using a “divide and rule” tactic.
“The government is facing widespread criticism and fears that a unified farmer movement could pose a challenge for them. This is why they extended an invitation only to the SKM,” he said.