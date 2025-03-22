Appointment of 35 bureaucrats, including deputy EC, approved

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet issued postings to 35 officers from all-India services in an administrative reshuffle on Friday. They belong to various services, including IAS, IPS, IRSS, ITS, IRS, IES, and IRTS.

Madhup Vyas (IAS from AGMUT) is the new Deputy Election Commissioner with a five-year tenure. Mukund Agarwal (IAS 2008 Rajasthan) has been appointed CEO of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, with a five-year tenure.

IAS officers Prasanna R. and Sushma Chauhan have been named joint secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Kamala Kant Tripathy, a 1999-batch officer of the Indian Economic Service (IES), has been appointed joint secretary at the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), NITI Aayog, for a five-year tenure.

Prajakta L Verma will handle the administrative responsibilities of joint secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy. Lakhpat Singh Choudhary has been appointed joint secretary in the Ministry of Coal.