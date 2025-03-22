Appointment of 35 bureaucrats, including deputy EC, approved

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet issued postings to 35 officers from all-India services in an administrative reshuffle on Friday. They belong to various services, including IAS, IPS, IRSS, ITS, IRS, IES, and IRTS.
Madhup Vyas (IAS from AGMUT) is the new Deputy Election Commissioner with a five-year tenure. Mukund Agarwal (IAS 2008 Rajasthan) has been appointed CEO of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, with a five-year tenure.
IAS officers Prasanna R. and Sushma Chauhan have been named joint secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Kamala Kant Tripathy, a 1999-batch officer of the Indian Economic Service (IES), has been appointed joint secretary at the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), NITI Aayog, for a five-year tenure.
Prajakta L Verma will handle the administrative responsibilities of joint secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy. Lakhpat Singh Choudhary has been appointed joint secretary in the Ministry of Coal.
Saket Kumar (IAS 2009 Bihar) will now be a joint secretary in the Department of Commerce. Satinder Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as secretary of the North Eastern Council Secretariat. Ajay Kumar will be joint secretary in the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.
Devesh Deval (IAS 2004 Maharashtra) will be the joint secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The appointment of Raghav Langer, IAS, has been confirmed as the secretary of the National Medical Commission. Jyoti Yadav will be joint secretary in the National Health Authority (NHA).
Prem Chandra Maurya will be a joint secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Armstrong Pame will serve as Joint secretary in the Department of Higher Education. Samir Kumar from the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) has been named joint secretary at the National Human Rights Commission. Pradeep Kumar Jha and Isha have been appointed joint secretaries in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.