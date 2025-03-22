CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Officials

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a closure report in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said Saturday.

The CBI has submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency, the officials said.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was (34).

The central agency had taken over the probe from Bihar Police which had registered an abetment of suicide case on a complaint filed in Patna by his father K K Singh.