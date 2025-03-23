Punjab police bust cross-border drug cartel, seize 9.2 kg heroin; woman kingpin among five arrested

CHANDIGARH: In two separate operations, Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug cartel and a narco-terror module, recovering 9.2 kg of heroin. Among those arrested is a woman kingpin who allegedly posed as a police officer to carry out smuggling operations.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled the cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of Mandeep Kaur (27) of Ibban Kalan village in Amritsar, along with three operatives. The police seized 5.2 kg of heroin from their possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the other arrested individuals have been identified as Alam Arora (23) and Manmeet, alias Golu (21), both residents of Janta Colony in Chheharta, Amritsar, along with an 18-year-old boy from Tarn Taran, whose name has been withheld.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that accused Mandeep Kaur was in a relationship with a person who introduced her to Pakistan-based smugglers. The accused Mandeep’s ancestral house is located in the border village of Khalra in Tarn Taran, which is approximately two kilometres from the Indo-Pak border fence,” Yadav said.