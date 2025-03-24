Centre plans to set up five regional NCFL centres, rename them as N-DISC

NEW DELHI: The newly formed Cyber and Information Security (CIS) Division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been working on a plan to set up five regional centres of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratories (NCFL) with an aim to enhance capabilities of central agencies and state police forces in their counter online fraud efforts, officials said on Monday.

According to officials one of these centres will come up in Northern, Eastern & North Eastern, Central, Western and Southern regions with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 250 crore for building required infrastructure.

Interesting here to note that a proposal has also been mooted to rename NCFL as N-DISC (National Digital Investigation Support Centre). This is being done to bring in focus the NCFL contributes to digital investigations and cybersecurity, the officials said.

The NCFL plays a key role in helping law enforcement agencies in combating cyber fraud, financial crimes, malware attacks and other cybercrimes by tracking cybercriminals and detecting online financial and other frauds, the officials said, adding that the proposed expansion of the facility will facilitate better access to information and related evidence in real time.

With ever advancing technologies, the officials said, cybercriminals deploy new and innovative tools to commit crimes and in this backdrop the country’s forensic abilities also need to keep pace by getting equipped in its battle against cyber crimes by constantly plugging in loopholes.