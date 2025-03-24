Gujarat government admits to Rs 422 crore BZ scam; 11,183 duped

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking revelation, the Gujarat government admitted in the Assembly on March 24 that 11,183 people were duped by a staggering Rs 422 crore in the massive BZ scam.

The case which rocked the state led to a 22,000-page charge sheet filed at the Ahmedabad Rural Court against seven arrested accused -- before the prime mastermind, Bhupendra Jhala, was even caught.

Tightening the noose further, the CID Crime later submitted a 250-page supplementary charge sheet directly implicating Jhala in the fraudulent scheme.

Responding to Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani’s query in the Assembly, the Gujarat government revealed that as of January 31, 2025, cases have been registered against 16 individuals for duping investors under the fraudulent BZ scheme in Sabarkantha.

These scammers lured victims with false promises of doubling their money, ultimately swindling 11,183 people out of a staggering Rs 422 crore.