Jharkhand to conduct caste census in next financial year: Minister Deepak Birua

RANCHI: Transport, Revenue, and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua confirmed that the state government plans to conduct a caste-based survey in the next financial year.

Birua was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Pradip Yadav during the ongoing Budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. With this, Jharkhand will be the third State in the country to conduct caste census after Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Birua Assured that the Personnel department has been appointed as the nodal agency for the survey.

Birua emphasized the government’s commitment to the survey, revealing that the decision was made in February of the previous year. The Minister also stated that efforts would be made to carry out the survey during the upcoming fiscal year, following a similar approach used in Telangana and Bihar, further adding that the Personnel department had issued a notice on March 4 to hire an agency that would assess the required workforce, task levels, and financial aspects of the exercise.