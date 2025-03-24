Shaniwar Wada murals restored after years of neglect

NEW DELHI: After years of neglect, the historic murals on the main gate walls of Pune’s 18th-century fort, Shaniwar Wada, have been meticulously restored, giving them a new lease of life.
The delicate Maratha masterpieces had been buried under layers of lime, dust, dirt, and smoke, with flaking paint, chipped edges, and faded colours.
Now, a team from the Science Branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), known for its conservation work on the Ajanta and Ellora paintings, has reversed the damage.
“These murals have finally been restored by the Science Branch of ASI through careful scientific preservation using organic solvents. Lime deposits were also removed meticulously, and areas with flaking or bulging paint were reinforced. Finally, a protective preservative was applied to safeguard these treasures for the future,” ASI officials stated.
Heritage enthusiasts and historians had long been urging action to preserve the murals inside the ‘Delhi Darwaza’ of the fort, which served as the seat of the Peshwas until 1818. Built-in 1732 by Peshwa Bajirao I, Shaniwar Wada remains a prominent historical landmark in the heart of Pune.
Originally a 13-storey palace, Shaniwar Wada was designed with security as a top priority. Alongside its main entrance, Delhi Darwaza, the fortification includes four other gateways—Ganesh, Mastani, Jambhal, and Khidki.
In front of the fort stands a statue of Bajirao I on horseback. However, much of the palace was destroyed in a massive fire in 1828.
The materials used in its construction were sourced from across the region: teak from the jungles of Junnar, stone from the quarries of Chinchwad, and lime from the deposits of Jejuri. The fort was completed in 1732 and remains an enduring symbol of the Maratha era.