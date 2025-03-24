Shaniwar Wada murals restored after years of neglect

NEW DELHI: After years of neglect, the historic murals on the main gate walls of Pune’s 18th-century fort, Shaniwar Wada, have been meticulously restored, giving them a new lease of life.

The delicate Maratha masterpieces had been buried under layers of lime, dust, dirt, and smoke, with flaking paint, chipped edges, and faded colours.

Now, a team from the Science Branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), known for its conservation work on the Ajanta and Ellora paintings, has reversed the damage.

“These murals have finally been restored by the Science Branch of ASI through careful scientific preservation using organic solvents. Lime deposits were also removed meticulously, and areas with flaking or bulging paint were reinforced. Finally, a protective preservative was applied to safeguard these treasures for the future,” ASI officials stated.