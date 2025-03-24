Teenaged love-birds missing from UP since January 25 found dead in MP

BHOPAL: A teenage couple who had been missing from Kanpur Dehat district in Uttar Pradesh since 25 January 2025 were found dead in a rented house in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

The 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, both students of the same school, died by suicide in the same room, police said.

The two had been living in the Panagar area of Jabalpur with the help of the boy’s uncle for the past month and a half. While the girl was in Class XI, the boy was in Class XII in the same school in Kanpur Dehat.

According to a senior police officer in Jabalpur, the girl had called her brother on his mobile phone on Saturday and informed him that she was living with the boy in Jabalpur. The girl’s brother told her that he would come there with the police and take her back.