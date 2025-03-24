Teenaged love-birds missing from UP since January 25 found dead in MP

BHOPAL: A teenage couple who had been missing from Kanpur Dehat district in Uttar Pradesh since 25 January 2025 were found dead in a rented house in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh.
The 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, both students of the same school, died by suicide in the same room, police said.
The two had been living in the Panagar area of Jabalpur with the help of the boy’s uncle for the past month and a half. While the girl was in Class XI, the boy was in Class XII in the same school in Kanpur Dehat.
According to a senior police officer in Jabalpur, the girl had called her brother on his mobile phone on Saturday and informed him that she was living with the boy in Jabalpur. The girl’s brother told her that he would come there with the police and take her back.
“It’s quite possible that the girl and boy became nervous and, apprehending some extreme action from the girl’s family, they hanged themselves to death in the same room of the rented house. The boy and the girl were found hanging separately in the same room on Sunday morning, after which we sent the bodies for autopsy. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide by the two teenagers. Further investigation is underway,” a Jabalpur district police officer told The New Indian Express on Monday.
A Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector who accompanied the girl’s relatives to Jabalpur said, “The girl rang her brother on Saturday. Using surveillance mechanisms, we arrived at Panagar police station in Jabalpur on Sunday, where we were told by the police that the two teenagers who had eloped from Kanpur Dehat on 25 January had died by suicide. We subsequently went straight to the hospital mortuary.”
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)