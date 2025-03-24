The great Indian election money game: A whopping Rs 18,742 crore spent, but where did it all go?

Speaking to TNIE, Director CHRI, Mr Venkatesh Nayak said, "It appears that money power is important here and look at the role the media has played: Rs 992.48 crores were splurged on media advertisements, covering print, TV, and digital platforms, Rs 196.23 crores were dedicated to social media and virtual campaigns, with just seven parties disclosing such expenses, Rs 830.15 crores were spent on the extravagant travel of ‘star campaigners’—helicopters and private jets ruled the skies, Rs 398.49 crores went into flashy banners, posters, hoardings, and promotional materials to flood every street and household."

Asked about the source of money he said, "There are many unanswered questions: At the end of the elections, a staggering Rs 14,848.46 crores remained in party coffers. Where will this surplus money go? Six political parties, including BJP, ended up with more money than they started with! How did this happen?, Several prominent parties—Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shiv Sena, and Shiromani Akali Dal—haven’t even disclosed their expenditures."

"With such astronomical figures in play, one thing is clear—elections in India are no longer just about democracy; they are a high-stakes financial battleground. As politicians revel in their multi-crore campaigns, the common voter is left wondering: where does all this money come from, and who benefits in the end?'' he asked.

The truth behind this mega-financial drama remains obscured, but one thing is certain—money, not just votes, plays a decisive role in shaping India's political destiny. Will the ECI crack down on non-compliance, or will this cycle of money power and secrecy continue unabated?