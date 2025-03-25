Man charred to death after two parked buses catch fire in Madhya Pradesh

SINHRAULI: A man was charred to death after two stationary buses caught fire at a bus stand in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at 12:20 am at the bus stand in Waidhan town, an official said.

The two buses were parked at the facility. One of the buses caught fire which then spread to the other vehicle, Kotwali police station in-charge Nipendra Singh said.

A driver, conductor and a helper were sleeping in one of the buses, he said.

While the driver and conductor managed to come out of the bus, helper Harish Panika (25), who was sleeping in the central part of vehicle, could not escape and was charred to death, the official said.

Fire tenders and a police team later doused the blaze, he added.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, the official said.