Three, including one shooter, held in connection with firing at former Congress MLA in Bilaspur

BILASPUR: A special investigation team (SIT) has arrested three more persons including a shooter who opened fire on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur on March 14, police said on Tuesday.

Thakur was attacked by four assailants at his wife's government residence on Holi in Bilapsur when he was sitting in the courtyard.

He had suffered a bullet injury in his leg while his personal security officer (PSO) Sanjeev Kumar had received multiple bullet injuries.

One of the accused, Ajay was arrested from Rohtak in Haryana after the team conducted several raids on Monday.

The two other accused held were identified as Saurabh Patial and Kuldeep, a police officer said.

All the accused had changed their identity.