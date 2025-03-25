TMC to take disciplinary action against MLAs skipping assembly sessions

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to take strict disciplinary action against party MLAs who have been regularly skipping West Bengal Assembly sessions despite the issuance of a whip, party leaders said.

The party's Legislative Disciplinary Committee has summoned several lawmakers to explain their absence in the House and directed them to appear in person later this week, they said.

On Monday, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay chaired a meeting to review attendance records in the assembly.

Lawmakers are required to sign their presence in three registers -- two for ministers and one for MLAs. These registers are currently being scrutinised to determine the exact number of absentees, particularly those who have missed sessions without a valid reason, they said.