Maternity entitlement severely underfunded: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of severely underfunding maternity entitlements under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and questioned why the number of beneficiaries had dropped drastically.

Raising the Issue in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Gandhi said the “non-fulfilment” of maternity entitlements under the NFSA and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), launched in 2017, was a “matter of great concern”.

“The NFSA, passed in September 2013 under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has been the foundation for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana,” she said.

“The NFSA includes a maternity entitlement of Rs 6,000 per child for pregnant women in the informal sector. The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), launched in 2017, seeks to fulfil this entitlement. It provides only Rs 5,000 for the first child, with an extension to the second child if it is a girl,” Gandhi noted.