Bangkok quake: Slight tremors felt in Kolkata, Imphal

KOLKATA: Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal on Friday after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Thai capital Bangkok.

The epicentre was in central Myanmar, about 50 km east of the city of Monywa.

Residents of Kolkata and adjoining areas reported feeling mild tremors and noticing wall hangings sway slightly during the earthquake.

According to official sources, there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor.

In Manipur, tremors caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings, are located.

However, no damage has been reported so far, police said.