Kathua anti- terrorist operation resume after night halt

JAMMU: Security forces on Friday resumed an anti-terrorist operation in a remote forested area in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after three terrorists and an equal number of policemen were killed in an encounter there, officials said.

Seven others, including an officer, were injured in a gunbattle on Thursday.

After halting for the night, search parties moved from different directions with the first light of the day, with the primary focus on retrieving the bodies of the deceased, finding a missing policeman and neutralising any other threat, they said.

They said security forces are moving cautiously to the targeted area but there was no response from the terrorist side and it is believed that all of them are dead.

However, only three bodies of the terrorists could be sighted through drones and the fate of two others remains unknown.