PM Modi to be first foreign guest of Dissanayake government, Defence MoU set to be signed

NEW DELHI: India and Sri Lanka are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to elevate their defence cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island nation next week.

The PM will head there after attending the sub-regional Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok on April 3 and 4.

PM Modi's state visit to Sri Lanka will be from April 4–6, at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and he will become the first foreign guest of the new government.

"An MoU on defence cooperation is expected to be signed during the visit. It is being signed for the first time," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Both India and Sri Lanka had discussed at length the need for stepping up the defence and security ties during Dissanayake’s visit to India in last December.