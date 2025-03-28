Waqf (Amendment) Bill 'direct assault on Muslims': AIMIM leader Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Voicing strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that the Bill is a "direct assault on Muslims" and would strip them of their properties.

Addressing a gathering here, he questioned how non-Muslims could become members of the Waqf Board, as proposed by the Bill, when only Hindus and Sikhs can be members of temple and gurdwara boards, respectively.

Wearing a black armband in response to a call by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to protest against the Bill, Owaisi said, "(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is firing bullets at our chest through the Waqf Bill targeting our mosques and dargahs."

According to the provisions of the Bill, the district collector can certify that a particular property is not a Waqf property, thereby causing Muslims to lose their claim over it, he alleged.

"You (Centre) intend to take away the properties of Muslims. This is part of the Hindutva agenda to prevent us from following our Shariat and our religion. We are telling the government that this law is unconstitutional and violates Articles 14, 15, 26, and 29," he said, adding that Muslims "cannot stay silent" on the Bill.

Targeting BJP allies N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Nitish Kumar (JD-U), Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ram Vilas), and Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), he claimed that Muslims would "never forgive" them for "giving permission" to the BJP to attack Shariat.