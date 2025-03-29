BJP's mantra for extortion: Kharge on hike in ATM withdrawal charges

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Modi government after the RBI's decision to allow banks to increase charges on ATM cash withdrawals, and said banks have been reduced to "collection agents" to "loot" citizens.

Giving a list of charges levied by banks, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a "painful" price rise and "unbridled loot" was the BJP's mantra.

"Our banks have been unfortunately made 'collection agents' by the Modi government! ATM withdrawal charges to be costlier," Kharge said in a post on X.

"The Modi government has extracted at least Rs 43,500 crore due to non-maintenance of minimum balance from savings accounts and Jan Dhan accounts combined, between 2018 and 2024," he said.

"Other bank charges to LOOT citizens - an inactivity fee, which is Rs 100-200 every year.Bank statement issuance fee is Rs 50-100.Rs 20-25 per quarter is charged for SMS alerts.Banks charge 1-3 per cent as loan processing fees," he added.