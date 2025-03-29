Former HC Judge Nirmal Yadav gets clean chit in 'cash- at- judge-door' case

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nirmal Yadav was on Saturday acquitted in a 17-year-old corruption case.

Citing the prosecution’s failure to prove charges against them, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here acquitted retired Justice Yadav and three other accused, Ravinder Singh Bhasin, Rajiv Gupta and Nirmal Singh, in the case. One of the accused, Sanjiv Bansal, the former Additional Advocate General of Haryana, passed away during the trial.

The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge, Justice Alka Malik of the Special CBI court. Advocate Vishal Garg Narwana, representing retired Justice Nirmal Yadav, said, "A false narrative was set that money was sent as a bribe, but there was nothing like that and the court acquitted everyone today."

The final arguments in the case were heard in the court in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Talking to the media after the court verdict in which she was acquitted, Justice Yadav said that she has full faith in the judiciary and the verdict is the victory of the truth.

The prosecution had cited 84 witnesses with 69 being examined. Later, the high court allowed the prosecution to examine 12 more witnesses in the case.

On August 13, 2008, a bag containing Rs 15 lakh in cash was mistakenly delivered to the residence of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It was alleged that the cash was actually meant to be delivered at the residence of Justice Nirmal Yadav, another sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court at the time.