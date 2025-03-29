Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP's loan write-offs hurting banking sector

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of economic mismanagement, alleging that Rs 16 lakh crore in loans were written off for "billionaire friends," leading to a banking sector crisis.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, Gandhi said, "The BJP government has written off Rs 16 lakh crore in loans for their billionaire friends. Cronyism, coupled with regulatory mismanagement, has pushed India's banking sector into crisis."

He highlighted the impact on junior banking employees, stating that they bear the consequences through workplace stress and toxic conditions.

Referring to a delegation of 782 former ICICI Bank employees who met him in Parliament, Gandhi claimed their experiences revealed harassment, forced transfers, and retaliation for exposing unethical lending practices.

"Their stories reveal a disturbing pattern--workplace harassment, forced transfers, retaliation for exposing unethical lending to NPA violators, and terminations without due process. In two tragic cases, this led to suicide," he said.