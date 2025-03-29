Separated from herd, elephant kills 4 in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Even though a slew of measures have been taken to minimise the man-animal conflict in Jharkhand, there seems to be no respite.

An elephant, believed to be separated from its herd, trampled four people to death in Jharkhand’s Gumla and Simdega districts within 12 hours between Thursday and Friday, officials said.

The lone elephant, said to be furious, has wrought havoc in the Bano region of Simdega. The victims have been identified as Christopher Ekka (60) and Hemvati Devi (35) from Gumla’s Palkot and Sibiraya Lugun (45 ) and Vikas Ohdar (28) of Simdega’s Bano.

The elephant was first seen in the Bano area of Simdega, where it killed two people. Lugun had gone to collect mahua flowers from the jungles of Pabuda Panchayat in the Bano police station area when she got trampled by the elephant.

The elephant also attacked Ohdar at his house and killed him. Two other people, Ajay Minj and Imil Ba, were also badly injured in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Later, the giant mammal claimed two more lives in the area falling under the limits of the Palkot police station in Gumla.

Ekka had left his house to answer a call of nature when he got crushed by the pachyderm. Devi was killed by the elephant when she ventured into the jungles near Tetartoli to collect lac.

The elephant has terrorised the areas. Locals believe the animal has been specifically chasing and killing people. People are avoiding stepping out of home so that they don’t encounter the elephant. But they say they don’t feel safe at home either.