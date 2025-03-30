Environmentalist M Karunakar Reddy conferred first ‘Jadav Payeng International Award’.

GUWAHATI: Hyderabad-based environmentalist M Karunakar Reddy received the first “Jadav Payeng International Award” on Sunday.

The award, instituted by Assam’s Jyoti-Protap Education Trust, was conferred on Reddy at a function at Kaliapani in Jorhat district. It carries Rs 2 lakh besides citation and memento.

The environmentalist said he felt honoured to have received the “Nobel Prize of India.” He heaped praise on the “Forest Man of India” Jadav Payeng in whose name the award was instituted.

“He (Payeng) kept planting trees all his life without expecting any award or honour. He did it for his inner satisfaction but it is making the world sustainable. There will be a lot of unsung heroes in the development of a country. Payeng is one,” Reddy said.

Stating that climate change and resultant water crisis is a global problem, he said the solution lied with people. He encouraged everyone to plant trees, not to waste water and reuse it.

“India contributes 20 per cent of the global population but it has only 4 per cent of the world’s resources. We have to properly measure and manage this disparity,” Reddy stressed.