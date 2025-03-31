'AAP is BJP's B-team': Punjab Congress leaders hit back after Mann says Rahul Gandhi lacks leadership quality

CHANDIGARH: The ties between INDIA bloc allies-- the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- took a plunge after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Rahul Gandhi lacks leadership quality.

A day after Mann made the remark, top Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday retorted saying that AAP is a B-team of the BJP.

They accused Mann of taking diktats from Amit Shah. He (Mann) seems to have lined up as one of the "reserve" players, they added.

Punjab Congress president and member of parliament from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring posted a message on platform X saying,

"Sad that Sardar @BhagwantMann has completely enrolled himself into the @BJP4India ‘troll army’ as another foot soldier. It is an acknowledged fact that Mann Sahab takes diktats from the union @HMOIndia @AmitShah," he said.

"After unleashing ruthless reign of terror on farmers, now our CM Sahab has gone a step further by trying to be ‘more loyal than the King’. He’s not only doing what he is being asked to do, he seems to have volunteered himself for going an extra mile to please and appease the BJP. As @AamAadmiParty and its Punjab offshoot @AAPPunjab turn to be the BJP’s B-team, Mann Sahab seems to have lined up as one of the “reserve” players! May be, he has some unexplained compulsions to target @RahulGandhi without any reason. “Kuchh toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yu he koi be-wafa nahi hota…," Warring added.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa wrote on X," @BhagwantMann , Rahul Gandhi walked 4,080 km in Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite India and fight for the poor and minorities, while Punjab drowns in drugs and despair under your #6pmNoCM watch—unfulfilled promises and skipped Budget Sessions. @RahulGandhi robustly defends the constitution in Parliament; you hide from questions, echoing @BJP4India lines."

"Chandrayaan soared, but your booze-fueled leadership stays grounded. Look at your dawn-to-dusk failures before mocking @INCIndia’s LoP,’’ he added.